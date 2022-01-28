Aviva PLC Grows Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,843 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.08% of Wintrust Financial worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth $8,286,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,279,000 after buying an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 110.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after buying an additional 58,796 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 180.6% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 177,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after buying an additional 114,393 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
WTFC opened at $95.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.27. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $104.03.
In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Alex E. Washington III purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several brokerages have recently commented on WTFC. Raymond James raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.78.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.
Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.