Aviva PLC Grows Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,843 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.08% of Wintrust Financial worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth $8,286,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,279,000 after buying an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 110.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after buying an additional 58,796 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 180.6% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 177,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after buying an additional 114,393 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

WTFC opened at $95.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.27. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $104.03.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Alex E. Washington III purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTFC. Raymond James raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.78.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

