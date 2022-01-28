Aviva PLC Acquires 2,536 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of Helen of Troy worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 64.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 32.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 59.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth $183,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth $217,000.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HELE shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,633,958.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HELE opened at $205.59 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $201.02 and a 1-year high of $262.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.67.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.