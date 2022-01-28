Aviva PLC Acquires 11,334 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,334 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $145.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.70 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.47.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

