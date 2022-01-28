Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $205.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $164.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.05. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $40.20 and a 52 week high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 22.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total value of $11,934,578.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $68,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,600 shares of company stock valued at $16,388,012 over the last 90 days. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

