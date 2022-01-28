Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AVTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Avantor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.87.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $34.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.16. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $233,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $4,031,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 405,290 shares of company stock valued at $16,117,667. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 12,550.0% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

