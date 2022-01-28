Autonio Price Down 35.8% Over Last 7 Days (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 35.8% against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and $79,517.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00049273 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,435.90 or 0.06518355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00052824 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,306.16 or 0.99829482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00051183 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

