Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.74-6.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.77. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$16.2-16.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.16 billion.
Shares of ADP opened at $196.42 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $164.24 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The company has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.68 and a 200-day moving average of $218.53.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $225.57.
In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $12,011,626.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.
