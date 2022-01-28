Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.74-6.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.77. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$16.2-16.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.16 billion.

Shares of ADP opened at $196.42 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $164.24 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The company has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.68 and a 200-day moving average of $218.53.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $225.57.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $12,011,626.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.