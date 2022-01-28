Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Cut to $213.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $225.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $196.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.68 and a 200-day moving average of $218.53. The company has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $164.24 and a 52-week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $12,011,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,928 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,765. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Group grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

