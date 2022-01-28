Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $270,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to post sales of $270,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $240,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics posted sales of $400,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $2.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 million to $2.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $910,000.00, with estimates ranging from $810,000.00 to $1.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 5,610.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Shares of AUTL stock remained flat at $$3.74 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,993. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $8.92. The stock has a market cap of $272.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 6,530.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721,085 shares during the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,600,000 after acquiring an additional 64,286 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,909,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,444,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 36,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,356,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

