Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target Raised to GBX 750

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 670 ($9.04) to GBX 750 ($10.12) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 600 ($8.09) to GBX 700 ($9.44) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.65) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 650 ($8.77) to GBX 745 ($10.05) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 700 ($9.44) to GBX 800 ($10.79) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 705.33 ($9.52).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Shares of LON AUTO opened at GBX 644.60 ($8.70) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 715.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 661.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of GBX 538 ($7.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 751.40 ($10.14).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.25%.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.