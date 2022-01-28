Aurora Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.20 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One Aurora coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aurora has traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar. Aurora has a total market cap of $13.70 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.17 or 0.00249682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00041209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

