Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Stock Price Down 15.5%

Shares of Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU) traded down 15.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.87. 91,582 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 256% from the average session volume of 25,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.

The company has a market cap of C$40.53 million and a P/E ratio of -1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92.

Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that Aurania Resources Ltd. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Lost Cities Â- Cutucu project covering an area of approximately 208,000 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

