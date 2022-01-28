ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$52.17.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATA. Scotiabank raised their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark raised their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 6,600 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.71, for a total transaction of C$328,084.68.

TSE ATA traded down C$0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting C$50.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of C$4.66 billion and a PE ratio of 40.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.86. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$21.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.62.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$522.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$494.93 million. Analysts expect that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.2499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.