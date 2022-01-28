Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Given New €3.80 Price Target at UBS Group

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from €4.20 ($4.77) to €3.80 ($4.32) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AIOSF. Barclays cut their target price on Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €401.00 ($455.68) to €3.90 ($4.43) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €6.80 ($7.73) to €6.60 ($7.50) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS AIOSF opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $4.96.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

