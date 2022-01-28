Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Atlassian updated its Q3 guidance to $0.29-0.31 EPS.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $290.89. 3,018,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,915. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.65, a PEG ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $353.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.75. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $198.80 and a 12 month high of $483.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlassian stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,123 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Atlassian worth $91,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.67.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

