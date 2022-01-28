Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) Short Interest Down 81.8% in January

Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the December 31st total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SWET opened at $9.71 on Friday. Athlon Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73.

Get Athlon Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 601,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC increased its stake in Athlon Acquisition by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Athlon Acquisition by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 836,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in Athlon Acquisition by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 204,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Athlon Acquisition by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 112,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Athlon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athlon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.