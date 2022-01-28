Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Shares Sold by OCO Capital Partners L.P.

OCO Capital Partners L.P. cut its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 76,000 shares during the quarter. Athene accounts for 46.0% of OCO Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. OCO Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Athene were worth $68,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Athene by 95.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Athene during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Athene during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Athene by 9.4% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $153,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Athene from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.23.

ATH traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.33. 66,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.69. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $91.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

