Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Assurant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the highest is $2.36. Assurant reported earnings per share of $1.82 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Assurant will report full-year earnings of $9.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $9.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.55 to $12.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIZ. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $148.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Assurant has a twelve month low of $121.55 and a twelve month high of $172.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.82%.

In other Assurant news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 465,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,741,000 after acquiring an additional 17,403 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

