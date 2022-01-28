Associated Banc-Corp Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Associated Banc in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial analyst M. Young now expects that the bank will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Shares of ASB opened at $23.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.94. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $25.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $336,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $166,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,951 shares of company stock valued at $659,698. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

