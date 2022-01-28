Assetmark Inc. Has $8.18 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $8,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hologic by 154.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hologic during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

HOLX stock opened at $68.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.68 and its 200 day moving average is $74.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOLX. Citigroup lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.36.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

