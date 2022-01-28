Assetmark Inc. Acquires 11,402 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,402 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $26,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,426,000 after acquiring an additional 52,949 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 86,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $80.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $203.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.70 and its 200 day moving average is $78.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.44.

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $2,211,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 776,760 shares of company stock worth $64,676,766 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

