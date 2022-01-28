Assemble Protocol (ASM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.04 Million

Assemble Protocol (CURRENCY:ASM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Assemble Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0525 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Assemble Protocol has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Assemble Protocol has a market capitalization of $55.94 million and $4.04 million worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Assemble Protocol Coin Profile

Assemble Protocol (ASM) is a coin. It launched on May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,415,625,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,954,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official website is assembleprotocol.io . Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Assemble Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Assemble Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Assemble Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Assemble Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

