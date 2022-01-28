Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.23-5.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $737-754 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $776.10 million.Aspen Technology also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.23-5.39 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.54. The stock had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,061. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $122.29 and a 1-year high of $169.22.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

AZPN has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.57.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aspen Technology stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 333.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 118,426 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Aspen Technology worth $21,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

