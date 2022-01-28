Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $145.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.43 and a 200 day moving average of $143.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $122.29 and a one year high of $169.22.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.57.

In other news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,739.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aspen Technology stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 333.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 118,426 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Aspen Technology worth $21,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.