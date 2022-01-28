Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Position Lessened by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102,599 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 1.10% of Aspen Technology worth $90,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 198.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,508,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,958,000 after buying an additional 2,998,852 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 144,378.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,938,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,188,000 after buying an additional 2,936,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 101.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,044,000 after buying an additional 864,694 shares in the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 66.9% during the third quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 937,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,185,000 after buying an additional 375,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 38.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,808,000 after buying an additional 286,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $145.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.43 and a 200-day moving average of $143.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.36. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.29 and a 12 month high of $169.22.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.57.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.