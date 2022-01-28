Asia Dragon Trust (LON:DGN) Trading Down 1.6%

Asia Dragon Trust plc (LON:DGN) dropped 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 481.53 ($6.50) and last traded at GBX 487.07 ($6.57). Approximately 34,584 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 124,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 495 ($6.68).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 506.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 507.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £599.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a GBX 6.50 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Asia Dragon Trust’s previous dividend of $4.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Asia Dragon Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.05%.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Dragon Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Dragon Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.