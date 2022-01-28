Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Price Target Raised to C$0.40 at HC Wainwright

Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from C$0.35 to C$0.40 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
TSE:ASND opened at C$0.21 on Thursday. Ascendant Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$22.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.65, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.50.
Ascendant Resources Company Profile
