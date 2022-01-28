Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Price Target Raised to C$0.40 at HC Wainwright

Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from C$0.35 to C$0.40 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TSE:ASND opened at C$0.21 on Thursday. Ascendant Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$22.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.65, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Ascendant Resources Company Profile

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

