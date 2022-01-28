Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,638,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,495. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $113.29 and a twelve month high of $171.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AJG. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.94.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

