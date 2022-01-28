Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 on March 18th

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has raised its dividend by 17.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to earn $5.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $149.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $113.29 and a 52 week high of $171.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.88 and its 200 day moving average is $154.74.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.94.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

