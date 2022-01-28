Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,851,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,594,597 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.27% of Sirius XM worth $66,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SIRI. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.16.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.13 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

