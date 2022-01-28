Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 4,785 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,785 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.21% of Gartner worth $54,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,597,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $484,100,000 after buying an additional 136,099 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $708,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $651,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 1,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $277.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $310.51 and a 200-day moving average of $306.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.55. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.18 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $1,000,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,459 shares of company stock valued at $12,791,207 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.00.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

