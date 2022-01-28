Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,511.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,731 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.07% of Anthem worth $62,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.30.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $435.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $437.89 and a 200 day moving average of $407.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $286.04 and a one year high of $470.02.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

