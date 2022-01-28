Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases New Shares in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,473,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,957,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.07% of MGIC Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 333.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,790,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992,615 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 47,654.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,008,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,219 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 43.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 9,327,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 389.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,679,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 10.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,357,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,007 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $294.74 million during the quarter. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.08%.

Several research firms have commented on MTG. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni acquired 5,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

