Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 34.82%.

Shares of NASDAQ AROW traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.93. 138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,437. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $559.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.74. Arrow Financial has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $38.26.

In other Arrow Financial news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $29,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROW. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Arrow Financial by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Arrow Financial by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Arrow Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 43.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

