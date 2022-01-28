Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Gap Up to $3.56

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.56, but opened at $3.80. Arrival shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 94,850 shares traded.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Arrival in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Arrival in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $11.26.
About Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)
Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.
