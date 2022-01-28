Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Gap Up to $3.56

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.56, but opened at $3.80. Arrival shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 94,850 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Arrival in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Arrival in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $11.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARVL. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arrival by 10.2% in the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Arrival in the second quarter worth $245,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Arrival in the third quarter worth $587,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arrival by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,551,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,028,000 after purchasing an additional 625,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrival in the second quarter worth $1,453,000. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

