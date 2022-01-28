Argan (NYSE:AGX) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Argan (NYSE:AGX) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Argan stock opened at $38.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $609.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.53. Argan has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.83.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $124.45 million for the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 13.57%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Argan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 1,153.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 92.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 38.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 8.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

