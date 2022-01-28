Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $97.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ares Management’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARES. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.30.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $72.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $512.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Management will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $3,635,361.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 29,224 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $2,464,459.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 288,619 shares of company stock valued at $23,864,357. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,801,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,240,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,496,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,878,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $433,993,000 after acquiring an additional 711,626 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,679,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,009,000 after acquiring an additional 221,036 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,436,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,707,000 after acquiring an additional 153,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

