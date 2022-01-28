Ares Management LLC Has $28.84 Million Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,824,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 174,806 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC accounts for 1.0% of Ares Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ares Management LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $28,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBDC. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,329,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,643,000 after acquiring an additional 565,677 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,828,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 497,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 270,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,258,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 249,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of GBDC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,057. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.29. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.63.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 110.79%. The business had revenue of $71.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. This is an increase from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.41%.

In related news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $148,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

