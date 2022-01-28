Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Director John Joseph Shaw Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Director John Joseph Shaw acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
ARDC stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.11.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
