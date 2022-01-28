Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Director John Joseph Shaw Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Director John Joseph Shaw acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ARDC stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARDC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 18,589 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 21.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 286,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 50,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 21.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 30,081 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 5.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 540,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after acquiring an additional 25,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 21.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 569,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after acquiring an additional 101,656 shares during the last quarter.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

