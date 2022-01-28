Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Stock Holdings Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.11% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,020,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,060,000 after acquiring an additional 616,685 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,193,000 after acquiring an additional 359,793 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after acquiring an additional 34,087 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,578,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,050,000 after purchasing an additional 803,484 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,137,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,713,000 after purchasing an additional 163,272 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACRE shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

In other news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $131,842.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACRE opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.16. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 61.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is 86.84%.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

