Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Acquired by Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 104,016.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 6,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $254,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,100. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,264. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average is $41.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.66. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

