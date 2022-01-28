Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Receives $7.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.08.

ARCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.26. 22,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,704. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. Arcos Dorados has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $6.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.38.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $723.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCO. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 406,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 51.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 1.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 426,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

