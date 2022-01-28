Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Receives $40.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.20.

ARNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Arconic stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.27. 19,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,597. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Arconic has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.66.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,197,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $605,475,000 after purchasing an additional 710,024 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arconic by 27.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,612,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arconic by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,326,000 after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arconic by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,212,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,770,000 after buying an additional 153,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arconic by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,052,000 after buying an additional 148,623 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

