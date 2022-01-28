ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 766,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 195,403 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 3.00% of ArcBest worth $62,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

In other ArcBest news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $538,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $83.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $45.94 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.44 and its 200 day moving average is $86.64.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARCB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.10.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

