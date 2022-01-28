ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.90

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.90 and traded as high as C$13.71. ARC Resources shares last traded at C$13.07, with a volume of 3,485,469 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARX. CIBC raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. raised their price objective on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on ARC Resources from C$15.75 to C$16.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 price objective on ARC Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.52.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.34). The firm had revenue of C$1.58 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 1.7960954 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is presently 58.16%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

