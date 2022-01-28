APx Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:APXIU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

APx Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:APXIU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 2,250.0% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 375,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

APXIU opened at $10.02 on Friday. APx Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

