Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $159.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,526,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,487,078. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.57. Apple has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Apple alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apple stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.3% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of Apple worth $17,237,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.06.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.