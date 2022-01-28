Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.89% from the company’s current price.

AAPL has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.77.

Apple stock opened at $159.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Ceera Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,198,000. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

