AON (AON) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AON (NYSE:AON) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.35 per share for the quarter.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AON to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $261.88 on Friday. AON has a fifty-two week low of $202.32 and a fifty-two week high of $326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.47 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 51.78%.

Several analysts recently commented on AON shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.06.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

