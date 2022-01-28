Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $435.83 on Friday. Anthem has a 1-year low of $286.04 and a 1-year high of $470.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Anthem stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,659 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Anthem worth $598,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.30.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

