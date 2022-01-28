Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS.
NYSE:ANTM opened at $435.83 on Friday. Anthem has a 1-year low of $286.04 and a 1-year high of $470.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.30.
Anthem Company Profile
Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.
See Also: Street Name
Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.